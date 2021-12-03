News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 03
USD
488.5
EUR
553.13
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.5
EUR
553.13
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 399 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 339,977 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,644 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,452 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 995, the total respective number so far is 319,476, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,405—a drop by 182 from the previous day.

And 6,484 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,389,456 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Almost 9% of infected with COVID-19 in Armenia are vaccinated
According to her, more than 12,000 citizens...
 40% of Armenia adults have received first dose of Covid vaccine, 23.9% got second dose
The minister of health informed…
 558 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 24 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 Armenia Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau: We can’t fine PM, parliament speaker for not wearing face masks
“The inspectorate or the police do not come in every day and check whether the same [face] mask [requirement] imposed on the business entity exists or not,” said the bureau head...
 502 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 44 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Armenia health minister: People are vaccinated to such extent that restaurants will not suffer serious economic damage
This is not an unusual measure; many countries use the fact of being vaccinated when using both transport and food establishments…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos