1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
A total of 260 coronavirus tests were conducted Thursday in Artsakh, and from which 51 new cases of this disease were confirmed.
At present, 96 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 17 patients are in critical condition while 51 others, including young people—in severe condition.
A total of 24,490 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,119 of them have come back positive.