Armenia FM briefs Netherlands colleague on situation as result of Azerbaijan military aggression
Armenia FM briefs Netherlands colleague on situation as result of Azerbaijan military aggression
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Stockholm to participate in the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, on Thursday met with the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, Ben Knapen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Mirzoyan and Knapen commended the positive dynamics of the development of Armenian-Dutch friendly relations.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his counterpart the situation resulting from the infiltration of the armed forces of Azerbaijan into the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well as their recent aggression.

In the context of addressing the humanitarian issues resulting from the Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh, the importance of unconditional return of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and others detained in Azerbaijan was emphasized. The issue of the protection of Armenian historical and cultural heritage in the Artsakh territories that have now fallen under the Azerbaijani control was also touched upon.

Minister Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to the Dutch side for its support and the principled position of the Dutch Parliament during the Azerbaijani aggression unleashed against Artsakh, as well as for raising this issue by the government on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s comprehensive settlement through peaceful negotiations under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
