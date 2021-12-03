News
Union Against Genocide founder, chairman Ali Ertem dies in Germany
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

Turkish intellectual Ali Ertem, who fought for nearly two decades for the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian genocides and was the founder and chairman of the Union Against Genocide that was established to that end, has died in Frankfurt, Germany, Akunq.net reported

Ertem founded the aforesaid organization in 1998 and visited Armenia for the first time that year to pay tribute to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Every year since its founding, the Union Against Genocide sends a representative to Yerevan on April 24 to lay a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial on behalf of the union members.

Also, the members of this union were raising symbolic money and donating it to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in order to transfer it to the Armenian Genocide survivors, or to cover other expenses.

Ali Ertem had last visited Armenia in the spring of 2019.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
