NEWS.am daily digest: 03.12.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 03.12.21:

• A tragic incident took place Friday in Kotayk Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 5:35am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a resident of an apartment in Charentsavan city was throwing things out of the apartment, and a child was crying and smoke was observed inside.

The firefighters who arrived at the scene extinguished the fire, after which they found a woman's burnt body in the living room of this apartment.

Police and investigators have found that the deceased was Rosa G., 89, a resident of this apartment.

Materials are being prepared on the incident.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.

• Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently in Stockholm, met today with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two sides noted with satisfaction the current level of political dialogue between Armenia and the United States, the Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

Mirzoyan praised the strong US stance on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. In this context, referring to President Joe Biden's statement on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide last year, Mirzoyan underscored that by doing so the US reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of human rights, values, and humanitarian principles. The sides discussed issues related to international and regional security and stability. Mirzoyan presented to the US Secretary of State the situation resulting from Azerbaijan's invasion of Armenia's sovereign territory and aggression against Armenia's territorial integrity. They both stressed the importance of implementing steps to de-escalate the situation.

• The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, has expressed solidarity with the Armenian people.

“Met with my Armenian counterpart [Ararat Mirzoyan] at OSCE. I expressed Canada’s solidarity with Armenian people, reiterated Canada is deeply concerned by the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash, which resulted in the deaths of Armenian troops,” Joly wrote on Twitter.

• Russia's mediation in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is welcomed by the countries co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

His remarks came during the meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers.

Ministers from Russia, the United States, and France adopted a statement on the Karabakh settlement, which, among other things, welcomes the mediation efforts of Russia, he said.

• A meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov is possible Friday on the margins of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, Sweden, according to Vahan Hunanyan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

This conference kicked off Thursday, and it will conclude today.

• The youth from the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party staged a protest rally in front of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles—and against the regime of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the dictatorships of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The ARF Dashnaktsutyun organizations have launched mass protests outside the diplomatic missions of Armenia as well as of Turkey and Azerbaijan in various countries—and against the Azerbaijani occupation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan’s violation of Armenia's territorial integrity, and the Armenian policy of concessions in favor of the adversary.

• As of Friday morning, 399 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 339,977 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,644 cases.