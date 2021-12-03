Karabakh resident captured by Azerbaijan is cattle breeder

The captured resident of Chartar town of the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is a cattle breeder.

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, he was taken captive by the Azerbaijanis while grazing his animals, as he had gotten lost in the area.

About a month and a half ago, the Azerbaijanis had snatched his cows and not returned them. About 20 cows were left with the Azerbaijanis.

As reported earlier, at around 1pm Friday, the Artsakh National Security Service was informed about the disappearance of S.S. (born in 1956), a resident of Chartar town of the Martuni region. It was found out that this Artsakh citizen had gotten lost, ended up in the territory under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces, and was detained by them. The incident was immediately reported to the Russian peacekeepers. Negotiations are underway to have him returned to the Armenian side.