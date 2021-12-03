Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan blatantly ignores core principles of international law (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The discussion entitled “What Role for the EU in Armenia: opportunities for an effective partnership” on the margins of the 13th Annual Assembly of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum took place Thursday via VTC. And Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, participated and delivered a statement in the discussion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Hovhannisyan touched upon the partnership between Armenia, the European Union (EU) and the EU member states, as well as the bilateral and multilateral formats of Armenia's cooperation with the EU. He pointed out the achievements in the context of the Armenia-EU legal cooperation during the outgoing year.

Regarding the issue of the regional security, the deputy FM underscored that Azerbaijan has been blatantly ignoring core principles of the international law and international humanitarian law, as well as multiple calls of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, leaders of various countries and international organizations, including the European Parliament.

At the same time, Paruyr Hovhannisyan called on the EU to be more precise in its statements and condemn the violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms by some of the EU Eastern Partnership partner countries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to intensify cooperation within the given format.