Newspaper: Opportunity created for change of power in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: On the last day of the campaign for the LSG [local self-government] elections set for December 5, the candidates of the authorities held final rallies in virtually all communities. And although we were receiving reports throughout the day that the candidates are using administrative levers to bring in people, the photos of the rallies were not impressive at all.
Today is the day of [election] silence, campaigning is prohibited by the Electoral Code. The results will become clear tomorrow.
These LSG elections differ from the previous ones in that as a result of them there will be enlargement of communities [in Armenia], and the elected community leaders will have greater influence in the provinces, so this is also an opportunity to carry out a change of power at the local level.