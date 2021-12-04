MFA spokesman: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs did not meet in Stockholm

A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan did not take place within the framework of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council. Vahan Hunanyan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, informed Armenpress about this when asked if such a meeting took place on the margins of the aforesaid meeting in Stockholm.
"I stress that the Armenian side has never avoided meetings within the framework of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict settlement process under the mandate of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group," Hunanyan added.