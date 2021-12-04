Biden says hopes to have ‘long discussion’ with Putin

US President Joe Biden said he anticipated a “long discussion” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the threat of an invasion of Ukraine, and dismissed the Russian leader’s warning that deployment of Western weapons or troops represented a “red line,” Bloomberg reported.
“We’ve been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and my expectation is we’re going to have a long discussion with Putin,” Biden told reporters as he departed the White House for Camp David on Friday night.
Asked about Putin’s warning that stationing missile defense systems or other countermeasures in Ukraine would represent a red line for the Kremlin, Biden said he “respects no one’s red lines.”
Earlier, Putin had stated that Western countries were carrying out provocative military maneuvers in the Black Sea.