News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 04
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
419 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
419 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 419 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 340,396 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 25 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,669 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,454 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 963, the total respective number so far is 320,439, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,405—a drop by 571 from the previous day.

And 7,438 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,396,894 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
54 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
And eighteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 WHO: Omicron variant could worsen situation in Europe
The increase in cases of COVID-19 in Europe in the last two months is due to…
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
And 17 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 Almost 9% of infected with COVID-19 in Armenia are vaccinated
According to her, more than 12,000 citizens...
 3 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
And 17 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 40% of Armenia adults have received first dose of Covid vaccine, 23.9% got second dose
The minister of health informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos