Opportunities for expanding Armenia-Belarus cooperation in high tech are discussed

Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh ensure safety during replanting of vineyards

Biden says hopes to have ‘long discussion’ with Putin

54 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

419 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Blinken: NATO does not seek aggression against Russia

MFA spokesman: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs did not meet in Stockholm

WHO: Omicron variant could worsen situation in Europe

Newspaper: Opportunity created for change of power in Armenia

Newspaper: Matter of changing Armenia’s external vector becoming reality?

Psaki: US, Russia considering possibility of Biden-Putin meeting

Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Putin and Erdogan discuss Azerbaijan, Armenia, Syria, Libya, and Ukraine

Armenia and Poland FMs discuss regional security issues

Erdogan and Putin support coordination of efforts on Karabakh

UN launches campaign against Gender-based violence online

NEWS.am daily digest: 03.12.21

Azerbaijanis kill Nagorno-Karabakh resident captured today

Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan blatantly ignores core principles of international law (PHOTOS)

2-day workshop on Inclusive Development kicks off in Armenia

Armenia Prosecutor General to head for Egypt

Dollar ‘ascent’ continues in Armenia

Union Against Genocide founder, chairman Ali Ertem dies in Germany

Karabakh resident captured by Azerbaijan is cattle breeder

Writer, statesman Vano Siradeghyan’s wake is held in Yerevan

The Packaging of ARARAT “Nairi” Wins a Master Medal on a Famous British Competition

Armenia official on unblocking: Routes, procedures for crossing border still being discussed at this phase

Azerbaijan takes Karabakh citizen captive

Armenia President, Russia ambassador discuss regional security, stability

Canada FM expresses solidarity with Armenian people

EU envoy to Armenia on another Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting: We are in touch with both sides

UAE signs contract for 80 French Rafale fighter jets

Statements on Armenia army falsification of wartime orders to be sent to the investigative body

Armenia FM briefs Netherlands colleague on situation as result of Azerbaijan military aggression

Protest staged outside Armenia consulate in Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

Benny Gantz believes US will support Israel in attack on Iran

Armenia MFA spokesman: FMs Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting possible in Stockholm today

Armenia appoints permanent representative to Council of Europe

Passenger, 53, dies in hospital after accident on Goris-Stepanakert motorway

Young Karabakh filmmaker’s movie wins at Cannes Film Festival

President: 178 births registered in Artsakh in November

9th Khachaturian International Festival to be held in Yerevan

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Switzerland launches reform project for modernization of Armenia Vocational Education System in Agriculture

‘Nikol the traitor’ banner is placed on gate of Armenia consulate general in Los Angeles

Armenia, Greece FMs discuss need for returning all Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia PM makes new appointment

Large fire breaks out in Armenia’s Charentsavan, burnt body of elderly woman found in apartment (PHOTOS)

Artsakh President meets with relatives of soldiers who died in 44-day war last fall

Armenia’s Mirzoyan briefs Croatia FM on latest developments in Karabakh peace process

Armenia FM lauds Austria position on comprehensive settlement of Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)

London Christmas tree becomes subject of ridicule

Newspaper: Armenia parliament ruling majority faction holds night meeting

Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Kocharyan discuss with his political teammates?

Twitter removes over 3,000 foreign country-related accounts

Blinken discusses with Bayramov situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian FM: Determination of Nagorno-Karabakh's status is subject to negotiations

EU fines four major banks totaling $390 million

Lavrov: Russian mediation on Karabakh settlement is welcomed by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Armenian defense minister discusses Washington's role in OSCE Minsk Group

Armenian PM discusses Sochi meeting with defense minister and ruling party MPs

Mirzoyan and Blinken discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenia and Lithuania sign military cooperation program

Israel calls on to stop Iran nuclear talks

Taliban assures Iran border incident will not happen again

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss South Caucasus situation

Almost 9% of infected with COVID-19 in Armenia are vaccinated

NEWS.am daily digest: 02.12.21

Armenia premier confers on proposals for large-scale investment programs in urban development

Sebastian Kurz announces decision to quit politics

President, those in charge of several NGOs discuss Artsakh programs

Blinken: US hopes to work with Russia to resolve Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Armenia President lauds dynamically developing relations with UAE

Dollar still going up in Armenia

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan shooting in direction of Karmir Shuka village lasted 10-15 minutes

Christmas tree to be installed at Republic Square of Yerevan this year

Armenia Security Council chief on deputy PMs’ Moscow meeting: Agreements not managed to be formulated yet

Biden urges Congress to approve nuclear force data transfer to Australia

Trump complains about loss of respect for the US