Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh ensure safety during replanting of vineyards

The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have ensured safety during the replanting of vineyards, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"Residents of the Askeran region have applied to the Russian peacekeeping contingent with a request to ensure the safety of agricultural work near the border line. At this phase, grape seedlings are being replanted," said Aleksey Zaytsev, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
The replanting of these vineyards have begun after the Russian peacekeepers cleared the area in Khramort village of the Askeran region of explosives and unexploded ordnance.