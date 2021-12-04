News
Saturday
December 04
54 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
54 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 399 COVID-19 tests were conducted Friday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which 54 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.   

At present, 102 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 18 patients are in critical condition while 48 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 24,899 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,173 of them have come back positive.
