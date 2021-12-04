News
Opportunities for expanding Armenia-Belarus cooperation in high tech are discussed
Opportunities for expanding Armenia-Belarus cooperation in high tech are discussed
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

YEREVAN. – Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, on Friday received Belarusian Ambassador Aleksandr Konyuk, informed the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia.

The minister presented the potential of the technological sphere of Armenia, as well as the programs and activities being implemented by the Ministry of High-Tech Industry. Khachaturyan lauded Belarus' track-record and achievements in technology, and expressed a conviction that there are all preconditions for introducing and strengthening new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in this sector.

The ambassador, for his part, touched upon the cooperation relations between Belarus and Armenia, emphasizing that the Belarusian side is interested in strengthening this cooperation, especially in high tech. Also, Konyuk proposed developing a cooperation algorithm according to the respective domains and working on their implementation.

During the meeting, reference was made also to the track-record of engineering solutions and the activities of the technological centers of the two countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
