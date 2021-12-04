Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of Armenia on Saturday recorded a magnitude-2.5 earthquake at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 11:26am local time, 18 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia, and 10 kilometers beneath the surface.
The tremor measured magnitude 3 to 4 at the epicenter, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The seismic activity was felt in Bavra village of Shirak Province, as well as in Norashen and Sarchapet villages of Lori Province of Armenia.