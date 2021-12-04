News
Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone
Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of Armenia on Saturday recorded a magnitude-2.5 earthquake at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 11:26am local time, 18 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia, and 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

The tremor measured magnitude 3 to 4 at the epicenter, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The seismic activity was felt in Bavra village of Shirak Province, as well as in Norashen and Sarchapet villages of Lori Province of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
