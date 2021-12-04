Baku explains why it declined from Stockholm meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Stockholm did not take place on the initiative of Azerbaijan, reported the press service of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry.
It is noted that the Azerbaijani side refused to organize the meeting "because of the illegal visit of the Armenian MPs to Karabakh."
"As you know, the session of the OSCE Ministerial Council took place in Stockholm on December 2-3, which was also attended by the Azerbaijani minister. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs proposed to hold a meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of this event. At the same time, a few hours before the scheduled meeting, it became known that a group of MPs of the Armenian parliament had paid an illegal visit to the territory of Azerbaijan [i.e., Nagorno-Karabakh]. In response to these actions, the Azerbaijani side considered it inexpedient to hold a meeting of the two ministers," reads the respective Azerbaijani foreign ministry statement.
It was also noted in Baku that, "Yerevan's position undermines the efforts aimed at establishing peace in the region."