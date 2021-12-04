News
Armenia FM meets with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday met with Teresa Ribeiro, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

Mirzoyan stressed the importance of consolidating international efforts to protect human rights, including freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Also, he reaffirmed Armenia's support for the programs and activities initiated by the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media throughout the OSCE expanse.

Reference was made also to the situation created as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall. In this connection, the Armenian FM presented the gross violations of human rights and international law committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the aforesaid hostilities and after the establishment of the ceasefire.
