News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 05
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
COVID-19 in Armenia: 327 new cases
COVID-19 in Armenia: 327 new cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

As of 11:00 on December 5, 327 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Armenia, the total number of infected reached 340,723 people. Armenian News- NEWS.am was informed about this by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

In fact, 10,479 patients are currently being treated. According to the latest data, 321,106 people have recovered, over the last day - 667 people.

During the day, 14 people died from the coronavirus, the total number of deaths was 7,683 people.

The day before, there was one case when a patient was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, but, according to the authorities, he died from another disease. There are 1,455 such cases in total.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 15 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 Almost 9% of infected with COVID-19 in Armenia are vaccinated
According to her, more than 12,000 citizens...
 40% of Armenia adults have received first dose of Covid vaccine, 23.9% got second dose
The minister of health informed…
 558 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 24 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 Armenia Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau: We can’t fine PM, parliament speaker for not wearing face masks
“The inspectorate or the police do not come in every day and check whether the same [face] mask [requirement] imposed on the business entity exists or not,” said the bureau head...
 502 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 44 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos