COVID-19 in Armenia: 327 new cases

As of 11:00 on December 5, 327 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Armenia, the total number of infected reached 340,723 people. Armenian News- NEWS.am was informed about this by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

In fact, 10,479 patients are currently being treated. According to the latest data, 321,106 people have recovered, over the last day - 667 people.

During the day, 14 people died from the coronavirus, the total number of deaths was 7,683 people.

The day before, there was one case when a patient was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, but, according to the authorities, he died from another disease. There are 1,455 such cases in total.