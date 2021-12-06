News
Armenia local elections: Bloc named after incumbent mayor wins in Sevan
Armenia local elections: Bloc named after incumbent mayor wins in Sevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Sargis Muradyan Bloc, led by the incumbent mayor of Sevan, Armenia, Sargis Muradyan, has achieved a convincing win in Sunday’s Sevan Council of Elders elections.

According to the Central Electoral Commission data, after counting the votes cast in 22 out of 24 polling stations of this now-enlarged community, 77.95% voted for the aforesaid bloc, the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party is in second place, with 12.1% of the votes, and ex-PM Aram Sargsyan's Republic Party, which received 9.88% of the votes, came in last.

Voter turnout in Sevan was 40.7 percent.

It is noteworthy that Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party did not run in the local elections in Sevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
