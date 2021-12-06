Armenia local elections: Lack of alternative, record low voter turnout ensure ruling party’s win in Armavir

The ruling Civil Contract Party (CCP) recorded a Pyrrhic victory in the absence of any alternative political force in Sunday’s local elections in Armavir, Armenia.

As only the CCP ran in the elections in this now-enlarged community, there was no competition, and as a result, the voter turnout was at a record low of 20.73 percent.

According to the Central Electoral Commission data, the results of 23 out of 29 polling stations in Armavir have been processed, and according to which the only political force running received 100% of the votes.

Extremely low voter turnout—25.78%—was also registered in Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city, as a result of which the CCP won there as well. The results of 14 out of 25 polling stations have been processed so far in Etchmiadzin. The ruling party has received 56.56%, and the opposition Etchmiadzin Bloc has garnered 35.5 percent. In third place is the little-known Master of the Homeland party, which received 4.57 percent. In fourth place is the Real Democratic Party (1.95%), and in last place is the Bright Armenia Party, which garnered 1.05% of the votes.

In a relatively high voter turnout (34.16%), however, the ruling party won in Metsamor city, with 81.23% of the votes. Here, as the only opposition, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party received 18.77 percent.