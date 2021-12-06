News
Monday
December 06
Armenia local elections: Ruling party loses by more than 13.5% in Vanadzor
Armenia local elections: Ruling party loses by more than 13.5% in Vanadzor
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Mamikon Aslanyan opposition bloc, led by the former mayor, has won convincingly after processing the voting results of all polling stations in Sunday’s Council of Elders elections in Vanadzor, the third-largest city of Armenia

Accordingly, 38.71% of Vanadzor voters have cast their ballots in favor of the aforementioned bloc. The ruling Civil Contract Party received only 25.06%. And little-known Labor Socialist Party of Armenia registered an unexpectedly high result; it garnered 14.53% of the votes. But the fact is that the electoral list of this party was headed by not unknown Arkadi Peleshyan, who was once the deputy mayor of Vanadzor.

In fourth place is former National Security Service chief Artur Vanetsyan's opposition Homeland Party, which received 4.48%. It is followed by the Country to Live party, with 4.29% of the votes.

The other five political forces running in these elections, however, did not pass the 4% threshold to win seats in the Vanadzor Council of Elders.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
