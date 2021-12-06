News
95 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
95 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 95 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 340,818 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, eight more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,691 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,456 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 778, the total respective number so far is 321,884, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,787—a drop by 692 from the previous day.

And 3,308 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,405,279 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
