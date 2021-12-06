Armenia Supreme Judicial Council members receive ECHR judgments’ execution department delegation

YEREVAN. – Acting chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, Gagik Jhangiryan, and the other SJC members on Monday received a delegation from the Council of Europe's (CoE) human rights and rule of law cooperation programs division, as well as from the Department for the Execution of Judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the SJC.
Jhangiryan stressed that many programs have already been implemented jointly with the CoE, and expressed hope that this cooperation will be continuous.
The parties touched upon the work being carried out in Armenia toward the implementation of ECHR judgments, and discussed several other topics of mutual interest.
Also, they agreed to deepen their cooperation and make their meetings continuous.