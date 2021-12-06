News
Monday
December 06
News
Man found dead in downtown Yerevan near garbage cans
Man found dead in downtown Yerevan near garbage cans
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident took place in downtown Yerevan Monday, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 10:50am, the patrol police found the dead body of a man near a dumpster at Northern Avenue.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, no traces of violence were found on this body.

As per preliminary information, the man had died suddenly.

A passport issued for R. Gyulumyan, 73, was found in the possession of the deceased.

Materials on the fact are being prepared.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
