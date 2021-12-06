Armenia premier chairs Security Council meeting

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a session of the Security Council of Armenia.
In addition to the members of the Security Council, the meeting was attended also by National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan, PM’s Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan, NA vice-speaker, Ruben Rubinyan, ruling Civil Contract Party parliamentary faction leader Hayk Konjoryan, NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations chair Eduard Aghajanyan, and NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security chair Andranik Kocharyan.