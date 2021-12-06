News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 06
USD
491.03
EUR
554.77
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.03
EUR
554.77
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Armenia premier chairs Security Council meeting
Armenia premier chairs Security Council meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a session of the Security Council of Armenia.

In addition to the members of the Security Council, the meeting was attended also by National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan, PM’s Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan, NA vice-speaker, Ruben Rubinyan, ruling Civil Contract Party parliamentary faction leader Hayk Konjoryan, NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations chair Eduard Aghajanyan, and NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security chair Andranik Kocharyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos