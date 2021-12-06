News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 06
USD
491.03
EUR
554.77
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.03
EUR
554.77
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
One dollar passes AMD 491 threshold in Armenia
One dollar passes AMD 491 threshold in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.03/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by 1.04 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 554.77 (up by AMD 1.33), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 651.06 (up by AMD 0.11), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.66 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 352.84, AMD 27,904.28 and AMD 14,839.76, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar ‘ascent’ continues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 The Packaging of ARARAT “Nairi” Wins a Master Medal on a Famous British Competition
Around a year ago, ARARAT’s new packaging has been presented to the consumers, and very soon it recorded great success in the world’s prominent competitions...
 Switzerland launches reform project for modernization of Armenia Vocational Education System in Agriculture
A long-term development project to assist Armenia in its efforts of…
 Armenia premier confers on proposals for large-scale investment programs in urban development
Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Fund "Investment Support Center"...
 Dollar still going up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued increasing in the country…
 Armenia electricity tariffs may increase as of February 2022
As per the chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos