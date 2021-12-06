Vahe Hakobyan underscores effective cooperation with UNDP ‘Modern Parliament for a Modern Armenia’ project

Vahe Hakobyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly (NA), received representatives Gayane Buniatyan and Ruzanna Hayrapetyan of the “Modern Parliament for a Modern Armenia” project, which is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia.
Hakobyan underscored effective cooperation with the UNDP aimed at developing the NA institutional capacity, and stressed the need to expand this cooperation through the implementation of joint programs.
The interlocutors reflected also on the UN 2030 Agenda and the implementation of its Sustainable Development Goals, and, in that context, the development priorities of Armenia and the respective projects being implemented by the UN, as well as regional issues and challenges.
Furthermore, the parties reached agreements on bilateral cooperation and meetings.