Development of warm relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran is one of UAE priorities

The Gulf countries as energy hubs can play an important role in regional and international economies and they can work together to bring development and prosperity to their countries. Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani said this at a meeting with the national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Tahnun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Tehran, Mehr reports.

Shamkhani also stressed that stability and security can only be achieved through constant dialogue and cooperation between the countries of the region. He expressed the hope that the visit of the Emirati colleague to Iran will pave the way for a comprehensive expansion of relations between Iran and the United Arab Emirates and become a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

The UAE National Security Advisor, for his part, said that the development of warm and fraternal relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran is one of the priorities of the UAE.

He also described Iran as a large and powerful country in the region, stating that the country has a unique geopolitical position connecting the east and west of the world.