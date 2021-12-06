Turkey and Qatar discuss possibility of joint operation of airport in Afghanistan

Qatar and Turkey are constantly working with the interim...
Turkey and Qatar are discussing the possibility of joint operation of the airport in Afghanistan, controlled by the Taliban, AFP reported.
We are going to act together, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press briefing with his Qatari counterpart ahead of President Recep Erdogan's visit to Doha.
Qatar and Turkey are constantly working with the interim government in Afghanistan to reach an agreement on the opening of the airport (so that it can function normally), added Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
We are in favor of strengthening our relations with all the Gulf countries, Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul airport before leaving for Doha.
He added that the blockade and sanctions imposed on Qatar were lifted earlier this year. Solidarity between the countries of the Persian Gulf is now being restored.