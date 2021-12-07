News
Tuesday
December 07
Newspaper: Armenia gets more than $11M from international organizations, several countries for Covid prevention
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: From the period between March 1, 2020 and October 2021 (…), the Republic of Armenia has received help and assistance from most various international organizations and states to overcome the coronavirus.

Zhoghovurd daily had sent an inquiry to the Ministry of Health [(MoH)] to find out what funds and assistance were sent to the ministry and the RA from abroad during the mentioned period.

In response to our inquiry, the MoH had sent us a document consisting of several subdivisions, according to which the RA has received an amount of 11 million 386 thousand [US] dollars from abroad in more than a year and a half. Although measures for the prevention and treatment of the [coronavirus]virus have been acquired from this money, in addition to that money, there was also material (equipment, [face] masks, gloves, etc.) assistance.

And although no matter how much international organizations and states have supported our country with all kinds of assistance, not all [Armenian] citizens infected with the coronavirus are treated for free.

It turns out that donor organizations and countries support with everything possible (…), but outside help is not accessible to [Armenian] citizens fighting against the virus in a non-hospital setting.

If an RA citizen is in no inpatient treatment in the hospital, he has to personally cover all the expenses of the coronavirus (…).
