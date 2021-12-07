News
Tuesday
December 07
Newspaper: As always Armenia citizens chose individuals over ideas in elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: There is a real boom of discussions and analyzes on social media after the elections that were held on December 5 in a number of communities in Armenia.

The advocates and specialists of the Electoral Code were writing, deleting, changing the rules and regulations to have elections that are not person-centered, but for the idea. But as they say, they wanted better, it turned out as usual. Not the parties or blocs, but specific individuals have won in the LSGs [(local-self government elections] on December 5, October 17 and November 14. The [Armenian] citizen, as in all previous elections, so now has also chosen not the best idea or program, but his friend, relative or just an acquaintance.

The enthusiasm of the parties and any political force in general that they were able to succeed in any community has little to do with reality. The voters often does not even have an idea (maybe he has not even heard) about the political force representing his preferred candidate. So, boasting left and right that an "X" party has recorded success is vain and unjustified boasting.
Հայերեն
