Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction plans to launch urgent parliamentary debates on POWs in Azerbaijan
Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction plans to launch urgent parliamentary debates on POWs in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The opposition "Armenia" faction of the parliament plans to launch within the framework of the current four-day sitting urgent discussions on the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) in Azerbaijan. The secretary of the faction, Artsvik Minasyan, said about this at Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Also, the initiators of these debates demanded the participation of the PM, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and the FM. According to the opposition MP, these officials are directly accountable for the fate of the Armenian captives in Azerbaijan, and therefore their attendance to these parliamentary discussions and presenting the respective situation to the general public is mandatory.
Հայերեն and Русский
