Armenia ex-defense minister on border delimitation: Authorities say 'we negotiate whatever we want'

The Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression, the occupation of the territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the invasion of the sovereign territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan, the unilateral border demarcation and delimitation operations are a serious threat to the loss of Armenia’s sovereignty and the self-determination under international law and existence of Artsakh in its own historical territory. The leader of the opposition "Armenia" Faction—and former defense minister—Seyran Ohanyan, the main speaker of the draft statement on border demarcation and delimitation issues, stated about this in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday.

He stressed that it is obvious that the Armenian authorities do not address such important and sensitive issues today, too, and they do their best to have a closed discussion on this topic.

"It is a fact that this very sensitive issue should be openly discussed, and the authorities avoid making public what is happening behind the people's backs," Ohanyan said, adding that they find out about the respective agreements after the facts.

"It is nothing new that after the defeat [in the Artsakh war last year], the victorious side intensifies the external pressures on the defeated side—both on individuals and the authorities. What we see from the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem and what we saw recently from [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev asking about the ‘Zangezur corridor.’ It is here that we must use the advantages of parliamentary governance so that there will not be pressure and agreements against the interests of the [Armenian] people. The [Armenian] authorities themselves should turn to the mechanisms of the opposition to prevent such phenomena," he said.

Seyran Ohanyan continued that in many cases the Armenian opposition is not aware of many issues.

"Written and verbal agreements continue and here you [the Armenian authorities] are again claiming, 'Do not interfere, we are negotiating whatever we want.' This deepens the public's suspicions. This leads to mistrust. We demand an assessment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, we demand to fulfill all the agreements in accordance with the legislative procedures in force in Armenia, not to take steps which will harm Artsakh in the issue of [border] delimitation and demarcation," Ohanyan said.