US embassy of Armenia on local elections: We note reports of pressure against opposition candidates
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

We commend the Armenian people for their participation in municipal elections on October 17, November 14, and December 5, as well as their continued commitment to Armenia’s democratic trajectory. The US Embassy in Yerevan noted this in a statement it issued Tuesday on the 2021 local elections in Armenia. The statement continues as follows:

“A small number of Embassy staff observed the elections in a visitor capacity.  We were pleased to see the elections were generally calm, peaceful, and well-administered. The diversity in results underscored the competitive nature of the elections, the vibrancy of Armenia’s democracy, and the significant progress Armenia has achieved over the years. 

We also note reports of pressure against opposition candidates and encourage authorities to investigate credible allegations of abuse. 

As we work to perfect our own democracy, we welcome Armenia’s commitment to its democratic reform agenda and look forward to strengthening our bilateral ties based on shared democratic values.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
