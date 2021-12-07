News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 07
USD
491.03
EUR
554.77
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.03
EUR
554.77
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Armenia legislature majority blocks opposition draft statement on border delimitation
Armenia legislature majority blocks opposition draft statement on border delimitation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Due to the "efforts" by the MPs of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction, the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Tuesday did not put on the agenda of its sittings the NA draft statement on border demarcation and delimitation issues that was submitted by the opposition "Armenia" Faction.

On Monday, the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations had given a negative conclusion to this  draft statement.

According to this draft statement, the NA was to debate on the Azerbaijan occupation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) territories; the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well as the consistent use of force or the threat of use of force by Azerbaijan; the gross violations of the rights of Armenian servicemen and civilians held captive in Azerbaijan, including refusing to return them after the end of hostilities last year, as well as on the pretext of a fake trial; and Azerbaijan's actions which are considered war crimes, etc.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dejavu: Parliament speaker says Armenian captives no longer exist for him
Alen Simonyan had talked to a person at an event and touched upon the issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan…
 Armenia ex-defense minister on border delimitation: Authorities say 'we negotiate whatever we want'
We demand not to take steps which will harm Artsakh…
 Ombudsman in Paris, briefs France colleague on Armenian captives in, war crimes of Azerbaijan
He made a separate reference also to the gross violations of the rights of Armenian servicemen and civilians by the Azerbaijani armed forces…
 Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction plans to launch urgent parliamentary debates on POWs in Azerbaijan
The secretary of the faction stated…
 Ombudsman provides details from Azerbaijan shooting at Karmir Shuka village of Artsakh
The adversary’s military outposts are located about 1 kilometer from this rural community…
 Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State discuss normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan
The parties discussed the latest events in the region...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos