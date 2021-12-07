Armenia legislature majority blocks opposition draft statement on border delimitation

Due to the "efforts" by the MPs of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction, the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Tuesday did not put on the agenda of its sittings the NA draft statement on border demarcation and delimitation issues that was submitted by the opposition "Armenia" Faction.

On Monday, the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations had given a negative conclusion to this draft statement.

According to this draft statement, the NA was to debate on the Azerbaijan occupation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) territories; the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well as the consistent use of force or the threat of use of force by Azerbaijan; the gross violations of the rights of Armenian servicemen and civilians held captive in Azerbaijan, including refusing to return them after the end of hostilities last year, as well as on the pretext of a fake trial; and Azerbaijan's actions which are considered war crimes, etc.