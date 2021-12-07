4 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – Four more persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
A total of 371 coronavirus tests were conducted Monday in Artsakh, and from which 62 new cases of this disease were confirmed.
At present, 88 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 18 patients are in critical condition while 50 others, including young people—in severe condition.
A total of 25,596 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,266 of them have come back positive.