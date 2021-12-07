News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 07
USD
492.41
EUR
555.14
RUB
6.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.41
EUR
555.14
RUB
6.62
Show news feed
4 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
4 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – Four more persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 371 coronavirus tests were conducted Monday in Artsakh, and from which 62 new cases of this disease were confirmed.  

At present, 88 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 18 patients are in critical condition while 50 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 25,596 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,266 of them have come back positive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
54 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
And eighteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 419 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 27 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 WHO: Omicron variant could worsen situation in Europe
The increase in cases of COVID-19 in Europe in the last two months is due to…
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
And 17 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 Almost 9% of infected with COVID-19 in Armenia are vaccinated
According to her, more than 12,000 citizens...
 3 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
And 17 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos