News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 07
USD
492.41
EUR
555.14
RUB
6.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.41
EUR
555.14
RUB
6.62
Show news feed
Fight occurs in Armenia legislature
Fight occurs in Armenia legislature
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The situation was tense for some time at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Tuesday.

The aide of Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the NA deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction, told reporters that she had heard shouting while walking through the parliament corridor, and as she approached she saw that several MPs from the majority “Civil Contract” Faction had beaten three aides of the opposition lawmakers in the office of NA deputy speaker Ruben Rubinyan from the aforesaid majority.

In particular, Saghatelyan’s aide said she recognized “Civil Contract” MPs Vahagn Aleksanyan and Hrachya Hakobyan—who is also the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—among the beaters, and saw lawmaker Sisak Gabrielyan, too.

Saghatelyan’s aide claims that the security officers were present, but they had not intervened in any way.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Seven die in Zanzibar after eating exotic food
In rare cases turtle meat can be toxic because of a type of food poisoning known as chelonitoxism…
 Armenia prosecutor's office files lawsuit demanding confiscation of ex-Police chief, his family’s illegal property
The case will be considered by the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction…
 Man found dead in downtown Yerevan near garbage cans
A passport issued for R. Gyulumyan, 73, was found in his possession…
 2 people killed in single-engine plane crash in Canada
Police said the plane was located and two people were found dead at the scene...
 The body of a young man found under a bridge in Yerevan
A criminal case was initiated...
 Passenger, 53, dies in hospital after accident on Goris-Stepanakert motorway
A car collided with a truck…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos