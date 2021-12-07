Fight occurs in Armenia legislature

The situation was tense for some time at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Tuesday.
The aide of Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the NA deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction, told reporters that she had heard shouting while walking through the parliament corridor, and as she approached she saw that several MPs from the majority “Civil Contract” Faction had beaten three aides of the opposition lawmakers in the office of NA deputy speaker Ruben Rubinyan from the aforesaid majority.
In particular, Saghatelyan’s aide said she recognized “Civil Contract” MPs Vahagn Aleksanyan and Hrachya Hakobyan—who is also the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—among the beaters, and saw lawmaker Sisak Gabrielyan, too.
Saghatelyan’s aide claims that the security officers were present, but they had not intervened in any way.