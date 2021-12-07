News
Kazakhstan First President notes Russia’s role in resolving Karabakh conflict
Kazakhstan First President notes Russia’s role in resolving Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia helped establish peace in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. The United States should applaud, not criticize Russia's steps. This was announced by the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Russia helped establish peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia [last year]. The United States is criticizing Russia instead of applauding," Nazarbayev said in an interview with renowned American film director Oliver Stone—and which has been included in the documentary entitled “Qazaq History of the Golden Man.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
