Newspaper: Who is accountable for Armenia losing at International Court of Justice?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: About a month ago, pro-government figures were spreading information on the Internet that Armenia has filed a crushing lawsuit against Azerbaijan at the UN International Court of Justice. (…) the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague [on Tuesday] deemed it necessary to take additional action against both parties: Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, Azerbaijan must take the necessary measures to prevent incitement to racial hatred against Armenians.

(…). The same judge [the Court president Joan Donoghue] called on Armenia as well to take steps to prevent incitement to racial hatred against Azerbaijanis (…) by issuing Baku's [counter] lawsuit against Yerevan (…).

So, what has happened? The RA has returned all the [Azerbaijani] captives after [the] November 9 [statement on ceasefire], whereas Azerbaijan not only holds, but also tortures and tries our captives, returns [them] in parts, according to its expediency, but The Hague tribunal puts an equal sign between us and Azerbaijan, and applies a means of securing the lawsuit also against the RA.

And who is accountable for this situation inside our country? The group headed by Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the permanent representative of the RA government before the ECHR, had to not only file a lawsuit against Baku, but also substantiate and defend the lawsuit. And RA Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, who regularly states that a criminal case has been filed on this or that Azerbaijani atrocity and they will be used in international instances to protect the rights of [Armenian] citizens, should have been able to gather evidence against Azerbaijan along the lines of the criminal cases that they would have been undeniable.

But it turns out that Armenia is in fact ending up in a vulnerable situation in the face of so much evidence. (…).

In short, having crystalline evidence, we lost in court again (actually at this stage). It remains to wait for the end of the examination.