Police bring in forces near Armenia parliament building

The police have brought in forces near the building of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia after the fight that took place in the building Tuesday.
The aide of Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the NA deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction, had told reporters Tuesday that she had heard shouting while walking through the parliament corridor, and as she approached she saw that several MPs from the majority “Civil Contract” Faction were beating three aides of the opposition lawmakers in the office of NA deputy speaker Ruben Rubinyan from the aforesaid majority.
Saghatelyan’s aide had added that she had recognized “Civil Contract” MPs Vahagn Aleksanyan and Hrachya Hakobyan—who is also the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—among the beaters, and had seen “Civil Contract” lawmaker Sisak Gabrielyan, too.
Also, Saghatelyan’s aide had claimed that the NA security officers were present, but they had not intervened in this fight any way.
After this incident, there was a protest outside the NA building, the participants demanded that the ruling majority MPs involved in the incident come down and give an explanation. And at the end, the demonstrator also demanded that these lawmakers give their parliamentary seats, and gave them a reasonable time for that.