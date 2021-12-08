News
Karabakh President stresses role of Russia peacekeeping mission
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday visited Martuni town and held a working meeting with officials of the regional administration.

In his remarks, Harutyunyan once again stressed the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh in ensuring foreign security, and noted that parallel work is being done to expand the capabilities of Artsakh law enforcement agencies—and on the principle of complementarity.

"We have no other choice, it will be within the framework of the peacekeeping mission by Russia, for an indefinite period, and we will be able to implement that policy," Harutyunyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
