Armenia ombudsman in Paris, speaks about Azerbaijan genocidal policy after recent war (PHOTOS)
Armenia ombudsman in Paris, speaks about Azerbaijan genocidal policy after recent war (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, delivered a keynote report in Paris at an event organized by the EU lawmakers and the Armenian National Committee of France, Tatoyan informed on Facebook.

He added as follows, in particular: "In the report, I spoke in detail about human rights violations and continuing Azerbaijani genocidal policy after the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last year], as well as the fact that the protection of the rights of the RA border residents requires the removal of Azerbaijani armed servicemen from the neighborhood and roads of the RA villages."
Հայերեն
