US congressmen approve about $ 770 billion draft defense budget for 2022

The US Congress House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the draft defense budget for the 2022 fiscal year for about $ 770 billion, C-SPAN TV channel reported.
363 legislators voted in support of the document, and 70 people voted against it. The budget has yet to be approved by the Senate, after which it will go to the President of the country for signature.
The version of the bill, approved by Congressmen on Tuesday, had previously been agreed upon by both houses of the American legislature. Among other things, it contains a provision for the allocation of $ 4 billion for the program of the European Containment Initiative, which is directed against Russia. It is planned to allocate $ 300 million for military assistance to Ukraine, another $ 150 million will be spent on cooperation in the field of security with the Baltic states.