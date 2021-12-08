410 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 410 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 341,468 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 10 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,728 cases.

Seven more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,464 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 408, the total respective number so far is 322,814, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,462—a drop by 15 from the previous day.

And 8,485 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,419,770 such tests have been performed to date.