Armenia FM to head for Paris

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia will pay a working visit to Paris, from Wednesday to Friday, to attend the joint meeting of the working group on the development and expansion of the Armenian-French economic cooperation.
During the visit, the FM, together with the mayor of Paris, will also be on hand at the official opening ceremony of the "Esplanade [Park] of Armenia," the foreign ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Meetings with several other associates will be held, too.