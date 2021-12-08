News
Armenia FM to head for Paris
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia will pay a working visit to Paris, from Wednesday to Friday, to attend the joint meeting of the working group on the development and expansion of the Armenian-French economic cooperation.

During the visit, the FM, together with the mayor of Paris, will also be on hand at the official opening ceremony of the "Esplanade [Park] of Armenia," the foreign ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Meetings with several other associates will be held, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
