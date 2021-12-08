Film about Artsakh is submitted for competition at Golden Globe Awards

Nora Martirosyan’s “Should the Wind Drop” feature film about Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been submitted to the 79th edition of the Golden Globe Awards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, informed the National Cinema Center of Armenia (NCCA).
The movie has been submitted for the Best Foreign Language Film category.
“Should the Wind Drop” is a joint production of Armenia, Belgium, and France.
It was shot with funding by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and the NCCA.
Alain Delange, the main character in the film, is played by French actor Gregoire Colin.
The director and screenwriter of “Should the Wind Drop” is Nora Martirosyan.