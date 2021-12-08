Russia reports 30,752 new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Russia increased by 30,752 per day, to 9,895,597, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against infection told reporters on Wednesday.

In absolute terms, the increase in the number of cases has become minimal since October 13.

In terms of the number of deaths increased per day by 1,179 against 1,182 the day before, to 284,823.

Thus, the number of deaths does not exceed 1,200 per day for three days in a row.

The conditional mortality of the disease - the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic - remained at the level of 2.88%, follows from the data of the headquarters.

The number of recovered people increased by 36,976 per day, up to 8,602,067 people.