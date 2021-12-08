News
Armenia parliament continues 2022 draft state budget debates
Armenia parliament continues 2022 draft state budget debates
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The debates on the draft state budget for 2022 continue at Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

The draft budget was presented by the minister of finance, Tigran Khachatryan. According to the authorities, the revenues of this budget will make 1 trillion 947.8 billion drams, the expenditures—2 trillion 184 billion drams, and the deficit—236.2 billion drams.

"In addition to the mentioned expenses, the 2022 state budget priorities include additional measures totaling 85 billion 556 million drams, which can be implemented in case the state budget revenues exceed the amount envisaged by the draft," the minister explained.
