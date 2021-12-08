News
Attachment imposed on Armenia ex-defense minister Ohanyan, ex-President Sargsyan's former security chief’s properties
Attachment imposed on Armenia ex-defense minister Ohanyan, ex-President Sargsyan's former security chief’s properties
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Granting the petition by the prosecutor's office, the court on cases of confiscation of illegal property has imposed attachment on the properties of a number of former high-ranking officials and their relatives, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia.

The attachment was imposed as a means of securing a claim for confiscation of illegal property.

In particular, the Prosecutor General's Office had investigated the legality of the properties acquired by former Minister of Defense and opposition “Armenia” Bloc MP Seyran Ohanyan, his wife Ruzanna Khachatryan, a person linked to him—Jacques Fovo, former head of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's security Vachagan Ghazaryan, his wife, daughter and son, had petitioned to impose an attachment on their properties, and now this petition has been granted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
