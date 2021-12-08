News
Armenia revenue committee chief meets Iran customs service head at Meghri border checkpoint
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC), Rustam Badasyan, met—at the Meghri customs checkpoint on Wednesday—the delegation led by Mehdi Mirashrafi, head of the Iranian Customs Administration, who has arrived in Armenia on a working visit, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

First, Badasyan and Mirashrafi toured the Meghri customs checkpoint on the Armenia-Iran border.

At the subsequent meeting, they touched upon matters of mutual interest in customs cooperation, simplification of customs procedures between the two countries, as well as the steps to improve the terms of cargo transportation, and discussed the possibilities of preliminary exchange of information, and the mechanisms for increasing the effectiveness of fight against smuggling.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
